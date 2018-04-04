Discount store to open in former Aubuchon’s

By Matthew Saari

The former Aubuchon’s hardware store which has long stood vacant on State Route 4 in Whitehall has new owners and will reopen this month as Upstate Discount Warehouse.

For the better part of a month Greg Knapp and Mohammad Bilal have been shipping goods into the store in preparation for an April opening.

“Since the beginning of March,” Knapp said. “The shelves are almost full.”

“We still have a lot to unload,” Bilal added.

Upstate Discount Warehouse, Knapp and Bilal’s venture, will stock a rainbow of goods, all of which carry brand names.

Sporting goods, home appliances, bedding, patio furniture, pet supplies, exercise equipment, tools and personal hygiene products; Dove soap, Crest toothpaste as well as DeWalt, Makita and Bosch tools are currently in stock.

“It’s all brand name like the big box stores have,” Bilal said.

“Anything and everything,” added Knapp.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.