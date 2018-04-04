State faults Hartford school cafeteria with handling of money

B y Krystle S. Morey

A state audit has faulted the Hartford Central School District for not properly depositing and recording money collected by its cafeteria.

The audit report, released by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in March, found that the school board did not adopt policies and procedures as guidance for proper recording; collections totaling $3,360 were not properly recorded; and more than $1,000 was not deposited intact.

It did note, however, that “collections were generally deposited timely and accurately recorded in accounting records.”

The report added: “Although we did not identify any theft or loss of cafeteria collections, by not establishing proper procedures for processing cafeteria collections, there is an increased risk that collections could be lost, stolen or misappropriated without detection.”

School superintendent Andrew Cook said the district is working to develop specific procedures for handling and depositing cafeteria funds.

