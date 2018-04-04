April 4, 2018

Two escape as fire ravages house

B y Krystle S. Morey

Two people escaped a fire that ripped through an Elm Street duplex in the village of Granville Monday, officials said.

Fire and EMS crews were called to 7 Elm St. for a reported structure fire at 1:55 p.m. on April 2.

“At the time, there were two people inside of the building,” said Ryan Pedone, chief of the Engine and Hose Fire Co. He said the downstairs tenants noticed the smoke and, at first, thought it was steam from the shower.

“They were startled by glass breaking and smoke filling the house, that’s when they realized there was a fire and called 911,” he said.

The fire started in the rear corner of the house and was of an “accidental nature,” Pedone said. Seven people were displaced as a result.

“It’s a total loss,” he said, noting that there was one child’s bedroom that was spared from fire and water. The property is owned by James Covino, of Granville. He leases the two apartments inside.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
April 4, 2018

Two escape as fire ravages house

fire

By Krystle S. Morey Two people escaped a fire that ripped through an Elm Street duplex in the village of […]

April 4, 2018

Discount store to open in former Aubuchon’s

aubuchon

By Matthew Saari The former Aubuchon’s hardware store which has long stood vacant on State Route 4 in Whitehall has […]

April 4, 2018

State: Granville fiscally stressed, Whitehall not

fiscal stress

By Matthew Saari & Krystle S. Morey Granville A state report rates Granville the third-most fiscally stressed village in New […]

April 4, 2018

State faults Hartford school cafeteria with handling of money

HCS

By Krystle S. Morey A state audit has faulted the Hartford Central School District for not properly depositing and recording […]

March 30, 2018

North Country Freepress – 03/30/18

FreePress_3_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 30, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 03/30/18

Lakes_3_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 30, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 03/30/18

Northshire_3_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 29, 2018

518 Wheels – 03/29/18

518 Wheels 3_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 28, 2018

Teacher charged with DWI at school

grover crop

By Krystle S. Morey   A kindergarten teacher at the Mary J. Tanner School in Middle Granville was arrested Tuesday […]

March 28, 2018

Changes approved to power line route through Whitehall

20180328_105509

By Matthew Saari An alternative route for a proposed high voltage power line was approved by the Whitehall Town Board […]

March 28, 2018

Dudley’s victory finds her ‘out of breath’

olivia front

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall High School parking lot was jammed with cars and the auditorium was crammed with people […]

March 28, 2018

Head Start eyes space at school

Tanner 1 (1)

By Krystle S. Morey Washington County Economic Opportunity Council is in talks with Granville Central School District to explore transplanting […]