Whitehall honors champion basketball

By Matthew Saari

The awards dinner for the Whitehall boys’ basketball team proved to be a bittersweet moment for all involved but especially so for coach Keith Redmond.

“I don’t know if I can do it,” Redmond said when it came time last Wednesday for him to bid his athletes, many of whom he’s coached for many seasons, a fond farewell.

Following a hearty dinner, Redmond opened the ceremony with thankful remarks directed to school administrators, Board of Education members, parents, the Whitehall Times, assistant coaches Neil Molinero and Boyd Hunt, Heidi Molinero for a slideshow recapping the season, and his wife, Michelle Redmond.

Redmond went on to provide a synopsis of the season, defining its highs and lows.

Despite dropping the season opener to powerhouse Lake George, the Railroaders built up numerous wins through the season’s start, only suffering one additional loss to Fair Haven during the annual Holiday Tournament.

“The turning point for me was when we went into Granville thinking we were going to destroy them,” Redmond said. “But you could tell the minute you walked in that gym the atmosphere was on their side the entire time.”

