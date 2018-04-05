April 11, 2018

No tax hike: Village to tap into reserves for budget

By Matthew Saari In an effort to keep the tax rate flat, the Whitehall Village Board has decided to dip […]

April 11, 2018

Demolition done, new store to rise

By Krystle S. Morey Demolition of three homes on Quaker Street to make room for a new Stewart’s Shops store […]

April 11, 2018

RV Dealer eyes Hampton site

By Matthew Saari   A Vermont-based recreational vehicle dealership is planning on setting up shop in Hampton. Brandon RV of […]

April 11, 2018

Running with Sasquatch: Inaugural half-marathon set for June 9

  By Matthew Saari In an effort to shed the added pounds he tacked on during the winter months, Sasquatch […]

April 6, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 04/06/18

April 6, 2018

North Country Freepress – 04/06/18

April 6, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 04/06/18

April 5, 2018

518 Wheels – 04/05/18

April 4, 2018

Two escape as fire ravages house

By Krystle S. Morey Two people escaped a fire that ripped through an Elm Street duplex in the village of […]

April 4, 2018

Discount store to open in former Aubuchon’s

By Matthew Saari The former Aubuchon’s hardware store which has long stood vacant on State Route 4 in Whitehall has […]

April 4, 2018

State: Granville fiscally stressed, Whitehall not

By Matthew Saari & Krystle S. Morey Granville A state report rates Granville the third-most fiscally stressed village in New […]

April 4, 2018

State faults Hartford school cafeteria with handling of money

By Krystle S. Morey A state audit has faulted the Hartford Central School District for not properly depositing and recording […]