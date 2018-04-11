Demolition done, new store to rise

B y Krystle S. Morey

Demolition of three homes on Quaker Street to make room for a new Stewart’s Shops store and gas pumps was completed Monday.

One-by-one the houses at 50, 52 and 54 Quaker St. were picked apart by backhoes and carted off on dump trucks.

Construction of the new store is scheduled to begin April 23.

“We may pick up a couple of days on that,” said Chuck Marshall, the company’s land development coordinator. “I don’t see two weeks’ worth of site work there.”

Asbestos abatement was completed during the last week of March. Demolition began last week. Some of the material from the homes, including the slate roofing, Marshall said, was salvaged.

“There were definitely some components that people sought,” he said.

The company, which operates a small store at 56 Quaker St., purchased three neighboring lots to the north of its current store for a new, larger facility with fuel pumps.

The existing store will remain open during construction.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.