April 11, 2018

He conquered all 46 high peaks in single winter

 

By Krystle S. Morey

It’s not unusual to see John Entholt out running on the roadsides in New York and Vermont. He’s mastered marathons, ultramarathons and even a 100-mile race.

John Ehntholt

This winter, he traded in his running shoes for hiking boots with cleats.

“With running, you’re just looking where your foot is going to fall and that’s it,” Entholt said, noting that hiking adds a different perspective.

Truthville-born Entholt climbed all 46 of the Adirondacks’ high peaks this winter.

Why?

“I was at the point in my life where I needed to set a goal,” he said. ‘I didn’t know what it was going to be.”

Although he grew up just miles from the Adirondacks, Entholt hadn’t spent too much time there.

After hiking his first high peak, 5,344-foot Mt. Marcy, on Dec. 9, Entholt was hooked.

“I just fell in love with the area,” he said.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
April 11, 2018

No tax hike: Village to tap into reserves for budget

municipal close

By Matthew Saari In an effort to keep the tax rate flat, the Whitehall Village Board has decided to dip […]

April 11, 2018

Demolition done, new store to rise

stew

By Krystle S. Morey Demolition of three homes on Quaker Street to make room for a new Stewart’s Shops store […]

April 11, 2018

RV Dealer eyes Hampton site

HAMPTON RV2

By Matthew Saari   A Vermont-based recreational vehicle dealership is planning on setting up shop in Hampton. Brandon RV of […]

April 11, 2018

Running with Sasquatch: Inaugural half-marathon set for June 9

squatch

  By Matthew Saari In an effort to shed the added pounds he tacked on during the winter months, Sasquatch […]

April 6, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 04/06/18

Northshire_4_6_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 6, 2018

North Country Freepress – 04/06/18

FreePress_4_6_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 6, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 04/06/18

Lakes_4_6_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 5, 2018

518 Wheels – 04/05/18

518 Wheels 4_6_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 4, 2018

Two escape as fire ravages house

fire

By Krystle S. Morey Two people escaped a fire that ripped through an Elm Street duplex in the village of […]

April 4, 2018

Discount store to open in former Aubuchon’s

aubuchon

By Matthew Saari The former Aubuchon’s hardware store which has long stood vacant on State Route 4 in Whitehall has […]

April 4, 2018

State: Granville fiscally stressed, Whitehall not

fiscal stress

By Matthew Saari & Krystle S. Morey Granville A state report rates Granville the third-most fiscally stressed village in New […]

April 4, 2018

State faults Hartford school cafeteria with handling of money

HCS

By Krystle S. Morey A state audit has faulted the Hartford Central School District for not properly depositing and recording […]