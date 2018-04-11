RV Dealer eyes Hampton site

By Matthew Saari

A Vermont-based recreational vehicle dealership is planning on setting up shop in Hampton.

Brandon RV of Pittsford is in the process of purchasing the former roadhouse, Finius T. Flubberbuster’s, on Route 4 in Hampton with the goal of setting up a small RV sales office.

James Borne, owner of Brandon RV, declined to comment on the deal, citing an extremely busy schedule as he’s working on opening several new locations.

“I’m not going to have any time in the next few weeks,” Borne said. “This is the biggest month of the year.”

Hampton supervisor Dave O’Brien said he didn’t have many details regarding the prospective dealership as he has yet to see a building permit.

“I don’t know much about it,” O’Brien said. “I know he hasn’t put a building permit in yet.”

O’Brien did say that he was pleased with the development.

