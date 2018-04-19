Earth Day activities throughout the region

By Serena Kovalosky

Earth Day is Sunday, April 22, and locals are bringing their gloves, rakes and community spirit to their towns and villages in clean-up efforts throughout the region. Art, music, talks, bike rides and fairs will inform and entertain. Here is a listing of where you can rake, clean, learn and enjoy Earth Day with community members:

Cambridge

Battenkill Conservancy’s Earth Day Highway Clean-Up will take place on Saturday, April 21. Volunteers will meet at the State Line Rest Area off State Route 313 at 9 a.m. for coffee and donuts before being provided with safety vests and large bags to pick up trash along the highway. Information: [email protected].

Fort Ann

The public is invited to join the Fort Ann Rotary Club at the Eugene Ouderkirk Memory Park in Fort Ann on Friday, April 20, at 9 a.m. to plant a tree, pick up the garbage, build a planter and plant flowers. The park is located on Clay Hill Road, heading east, prior to crossing the bridge, on the left side of road. Information: 518-260-3867.

On Saturday, April 21, the Fort Ann Recreation Committee invites volunteers to bring gloves and meet at 9 a.m. at Canal Park on Ann Street in Fort Ann. Information: 518-793-0990.

Granville

The town of Granville is offering bags for those who want to help clean up streets, cemeteries and other areas on their own. Orange clean-up bags can be obtained from the Town Hall on Main Street in Granville or at the Granville Highway Garage on County Road 24. The town highway crew will pick up the bags at roadsides the following week. Information: 518-642-1500 or 518-642-2560.

Greenwich

Local organizations are coming together at the Greenwich Free Library on Sunday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. to showcase the groups and organizations doing good work in the community: Comfort Food Community, Battenkill Conservancy, Village Gardens & Streetscape Group, Friends of Fiddler’s Elbow/Bald Mountain and the Thunder Mountain Recreation Area. Information: 518-692-7157. Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St., Greenwich, N.Y.

Hartford

Hartford’s Town-Wide Clean-Up Day will be Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and meet at the Hartford Town Barn at 165 Main St. at 9 a.m. to get trash bags and recommended roads to clean. A free lunch is included at noon. Information: Greg Brown at 518-222-2394. Rain date: April 28.

Manchester, Vermont

Earth Matters invites everyone to “Turn the World Around” and enjoy an Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gazebo in Factory Point Park in Manchester, Vt. Songs, poems, drumming and environmental speakers will be included. Free. Lawn chairs welcome. Information: [email protected] or 350VT.org or the MoveOn Manchester Facebook events page.

Pawlet, Vermont

On Sunday, April 22, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Pawlet Public Library presents “A Precautionary Tale: How One Small Town Banned Pesticides, Preserved Its Food Heritage, and Inspired a Movement.” Pawlet author, farmer and college professor Philip Ackerman-Leist will tell the story of Mals, Italy. An artwork exhibition by Douglas Gayeton will accompany the talk. Free. Information: pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com or 802-325-3123. Pawlet Library, 141 School St. Pawlet, Vt.

An Energy Fair will take place the same day, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Pawlet Town Hall, featuring information on electric cars, home weatherization, solar power and more. Free, with donations accepted. Pawlet Town Hall, 122 School St., Pawlet, Vt. Information: [email protected].

Poultney, Vermont

Slate Valley Trails will host a gravel roads bike ride on Sunday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day. Participants will depart at 10:30 a.m. from the Rail Trail kiosk on Church Street in Poultney, Vt. Tim Johnson will lead a 13.4-mile ride along the Gorhamtown Loop. Information: slatevalleytrails.org or 518-282-9089.

The 11th annual Poultney Earth Fair will be held on Thursday, April 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Poultney High School. Workshops, displays, music and a speech contest are among the many activities. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. Information: Annual Poultney Earth Fair Facebook page.

Whitehall Canal Sweep

The Whitehall Canal Sweep will be held on Whitehall on Monday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the Pavilion in the park at 8:30 a.m. to be dispatched to areas not only on the streets and along the country roadsides. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided in addition to lunch and free T-shirts. Information: Teresa Austin at 518-499-5026 or wptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep. Whitehall Pavilion, Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall, N.Y.

