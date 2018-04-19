Granville raises tuition for Vermont students

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Board of Education, after considering the loss of designation and other changes in Vermont education under Act 46, has voted to increase tuition for Vermont students.

Still unknown, though, is if out-of-of state students will be transported to Granville High School.

Current Vermont students pay $8,750 in tuition to attend Granville High School. The board voted to approve tuition of $8,925, a 2 percent increase, for the 2018-19 school year.

Board member Phil Berke described the $175 increase as “reasonable.”

“We could justify a lot more than that,” he said, citing special education programs, athletics and teachers.

Berke, who is on the board’s audit committee, said the committee discussed Vermont tuition at length.

“There were unanimous feelings that there should be some increase,” Berke said.

“Compared to what we offer here in Granville … we offer so much more than the Vermont schools,” he added.

The new tuition passed unanimously, 7-0. Board members Jo-Lynne Bartholomew and Suzanne McEachron were absent from the March 12 meeting.

Under Act 46, Vermont families are allotted more than $15,000 from their respective towns for each students’ tuition.

“Coming here would cost less than what they are allotted anyway,” said board president Audrey Hicks.

