April 19, 2018

Skene Manor opens for season Saturday

B y Matthew Saari
For many people spring heralds longer days, chirping birds, greener trees and warmer temperatures.
For Whitehallers, it also means the doors of Skene Manor open for another year.
The iconic, legendary Castle-on-the-Hill will reopen this Saturday, April 21 at noon and patrons will once again be able to embark on educational tours, learning about both the history of the manor and that of Whitehall, and visit the gift shop or enjoy culinary delights in the Tea Room.
Richard Brewer, president of Skene Manor Preservation Inc., said this:
“I think the home that Judge [Joseph] Potter built is a wonderful reminder of the vitality of the Village of Whitehall during a particular time. It is also an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the kind of life which was lived by a socially prominent family at the end of the 19th century. In some ways it was luxurious, but in other ways it seems primitive given the absence of things we take for granted in our homes today…
“However, if history and architecture are not of interest, then I suggest coming to the Manor for an excellent homemade lunch in the tea room, or stopping in in the late afternoon for something sweet and a cup of tea or coffee. You won’t be disappointed by the warm welcome, friendly service, and delicious food.”
From April 21 on, patrons can experience this unique, architectural masterpiece every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon till 4 p.m. The season typically runs until mid-December.

