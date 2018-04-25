April 25, 2018

Fire companies to operate out of one Granville station

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville’s Engine and Hose Company and Hook & Ladder Company have agreed to streamline emergency responses by housing apparatus and gear from both companies at one firehouse in the village.

“For manpower issues and response staffing, we decided that we would come together and house everything at one station, and respond out of one station,” said Engine and Hose Chief Ryan Pedone.

Pedone said Monday that the companies are in the “infancy stages” of a merger. Moving members and equipment to one station is the first step.

Engine and Hose’s apparatus, equipment and members’ turnout gear have joined the Hooks’ equipment at the Hooks’ station. Members voted last Tuesday to centralize the companies’ assets.

“From now on, everyone is going to be running out of one house,” Pedone said.

The idea, Pedone said, is “to get away from the ‘us’ and ‘them,’ and make it a ‘we’ thing.”

“We have lodged everything together to centralize assets for the village and responding better-staffed equipment appropriately, in a timely manner,” Pedone said.

No equipment is being sold, some is just being moved to storage at the Engine station.

Granville’s Engine and Hose Company and Hook & Ladder Company are already part of one fire department, serving the village of Granville.

 

