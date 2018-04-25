April 25, 2018

Granville Little League parade Sunday

By Krystle S. Morey

Members of the Granville Little League will take to the streets this weekend – on Saturday for a coin drop and again on Sunday for the organization’s season-opening parade.

On April 28, players, coaches and parents will go door-to-door in the village, collecting donations. Others will be positioned at various drop sites on Main and Quaker streets, and at the intersection of Church Street and Potter Avenue.

“It’s a good fundraiser for Little League,” said Denise Davies, a member of the Little League board.

The coin drop kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and runs through about 1 p.m. Funds raised will go toward equipment, maintenance and general operating expenses.

The following day, April 29, about 300 little sluggers will parade from the park on North Street, down Main and Glen streets to the Granville Little League Complex.

“You see this mass of red and yellow and green … it’s great,” Davies said.

Players will be joined by coaches, parents, the Granville High School band and various local police and fire agencies.

“It goes right down to the park,” said Aaron Torres, president.

Parade line-up begins at noon, with the parade stepping off at 1 p.m.

