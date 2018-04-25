Granville school principal ‘on leave’

B y Krystle S. Morey

Less than a month after a kindergarten teacher was arrested for allegedly driving drunk to the Mary J. Tanner School, the school’s principal has gone on administrative leave.

Granville Central School District announced Tuesday that principal Keith LaLone “will be on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year.”

The district would not say whether LaLone’s leave was connected to the arrest of Kim Grover, 47, who was charged with driving while intoxicated on the morning of March 28 when she drove to the Middle Granville school campus and attempted to enter the school to teach her class of four- and five-year-olds.

“That’s two personnel matters that I can’t comment on,” said school superintendent Thomas McGurl.

Grover, who police said arrived at the school with a blood alcohol content of .13 percent and a cup of vodka and lemonade in her vehicle, was set to appear in Granville Town Court on Monday, but Judge Roger Forando adjourned the hearing until next month.

McGurl declined to comment on whether LaLone would be paid while on leave or whether it was on his own terms or requested by the district.

The Granville Board of Education hired LaLone in April 2016.

