April 25, 2018

Whitehall landmark to be auctioned off

By Matthew Saari

Cook Street Station, formerly Lucia’s Restaurant, formerly the Roma, will be sold to the highest bidder next week.

The Washington County Local Development Corporation will host a public auction in the county clerk’s office, located in County Building A, in Fort Edward on Tuesday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m.

“We’d really love to keep it in the community,” said Deanna Derway, executive director of the LDC.

Derway said the property carries with it a lien of $168,116.63 but the county wants to sell the property and will be accepting bids much lower.

“To be honest we have to put in an opening bid of $50,000,” she said. “Any bid higher than what we’re putting in, we’re open to.”

The restaurant, located at 209 Broadway, sits astride U.S. Route 4, meaning the prospective owner will have ready access to the 10,000 vehicles which travel the road every day.

