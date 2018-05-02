County seeks state funding for protection in schools

By Matthew Saari

With many regional schools now looking at adding school resource officers, Washington County is hoping the state will help cover some of the expenses.

County supervisors passed a resolution during their April meeting, with only Greenwich supervisor Sara Idleman voting no, calling for state funding of an SRO for every elementary and secondary school in the state.

“I imagine for schools, living under the two percent tax cap, things are tight,” said Granville supervisor Matt Hicks.

Hicks, who is chairman of the county’s public safety committee, explained how the resolution came to pass.

“Granville is currently the only school in Washington County with an SRO,” he said. “A lot of other schools are now interested in it due to national climate.”

For example, after the Parkland, Florida school shooting as well as apprehension of a Poultney, Vermont teen who was planning on embarking on a mass shooting at Fair Haven High School, Whitehall’s Board of Education meeting in February was attended by parents and faculty members concerned about school safety.

Shortly thereafter, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy met with school superintendents from throughout the county to discuss the implementation of SRO’s.

