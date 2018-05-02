Lions’ furniture sale starts Friday

B y Krystle S. Morey

According to the calendar, spring has sprung.

The Granville Lions Club is hoping for nicer weather so it will have good luck selling its Telescope furniture to collect money that will be donated back to community organizations, student scholarships and more.

The furniture sale, which kicks off May 4-5 this year, runs through Labor Day. It’s open Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its warehouses on Lions Lane in the village of Granville.

The Lions Club purchases chairs, loungers, end tables, patio sets and umbrellas from Telescope Casual Furniture.

“Most of what we have is closeouts,” said Lion Ron Barrett.

The selection features several styles and patterns. Anything from a blue and white striped umbrella to a red child’s director chair and neon blue beach chair are available.

“We’ve probably got more than 50 different styles,” Barrett said.

“The majority of what we sell is sets,” he said.

Granville Lions Club members volunteer their time to sell the furniture items each weekend during the summers.

