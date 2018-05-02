May 2, 2018

Rival schools merge cross-country teams

By Matthew Saari

Granville and Whitehall, two communities which were longtime time fierce rivals – some say the football rivalry is the oldest in the state – will now share a cross-country program.

“Who would have thought: two rival schools you know,” said Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond. “The rivalry was many years ago of course but for those two schools to merge no one would certainly think that would be a possibility.”

Both Granville and Whitehall school boards approved the merger unanimously during their April meetings and created the Granville-Whitehall Cross Country Team.

In Granville, the measure passed without much fanfare.

“It didn’t even raise an eyebrow,” said Granville school superintendent Tom McGurl.

In Whitehall, school superintendent Patrick Dee outlined for his board the necessity of the merger.

“We have a small group of students who have participated on our cross-country team for the past several years,” he said. “Unfortunately, they’re not able to compete as a team because they do not have enough students.”

For a cross-country team to compete in the league and in sectionals, there must be at least five athletes for a boys or girls team. Last season, Whitehall fielded five runners total – two boys and three girls.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
May 2, 2018

Sawyer released; area schools on high alert

sawyer

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Area schools are taking no chances following the release of Jack Sawyer, a […]

May 2, 2018

County seeks state funding for protection in schools

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JANUARY 18: Officer Joe Plazio, of the Fairfax County Police Department, stays armed with his service pistol as he patrols the hallways where he is stationed at West Springfield High School on Friday, January 18, 2012, in Springfield, VA. Fairfax County has taken a variety of approaches to making schools safe. Each of the high schools and middle schools have a Fairfax County school resource officer, who is an armed sworn officer with the Fairfax County Police. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Matthew Saari With many regional schools now looking at adding school resource officers, Washington County is hoping the state […]

May 2, 2018

Village goal: Demolish Flat Iron building

flat iron

By Matthew Saari A decades-long battle over a structural hazard may be coming to a close for the village of […]

May 2, 2018

Rival schools merge cross-country teams

Merger

By Matthew Saari Granville and Whitehall, two communities which were longtime time fierce rivals – some say the football rivalry […]

April 27, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 04/27/18

Lakes_4_27_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 27, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 04/27/18

Northshire_4_27_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 27, 2018

North Country Freepress – 04/27/18

FreePress Weekender 4_27_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 26, 2018

Great Food – 04/26/18

Great Food.pdf-web.pdf
April 25, 2018

518 Wheels – 04/26/18

518 Wheels 4_27_18.pdf-web.pdf
April 25, 2018

Granville school principal ‘on leave’

mjt

By Krystle S. Morey   Less than a month after a kindergarten teacher was arrested for allegedly driving drunk to […]

April 25, 2018

Fire companies to operate out of one Granville station

hook

By Krystle S. Morey Granville’s Engine and Hose Company and Hook & Ladder Company have agreed to streamline emergency responses […]

April 25, 2018

Whitehall landmark to be auctioned off

DSC_0820

By Matthew Saari Cook Street Station, formerly Lucia’s Restaurant, formerly the Roma, will be sold to the highest bidder next […]