Rival schools merge cross-country teams

By Matthew Saari

Granville and Whitehall, two communities which were longtime time fierce rivals – some say the football rivalry is the oldest in the state – will now share a cross-country program.

“Who would have thought: two rival schools you know,” said Whitehall athletic director Keith Redmond. “The rivalry was many years ago of course but for those two schools to merge no one would certainly think that would be a possibility.”

Both Granville and Whitehall school boards approved the merger unanimously during their April meetings and created the Granville-Whitehall Cross Country Team.

In Granville, the measure passed without much fanfare.

“It didn’t even raise an eyebrow,” said Granville school superintendent Tom McGurl.

In Whitehall, school superintendent Patrick Dee outlined for his board the necessity of the merger.

“We have a small group of students who have participated on our cross-country team for the past several years,” he said. “Unfortunately, they’re not able to compete as a team because they do not have enough students.”

For a cross-country team to compete in the league and in sectionals, there must be at least five athletes for a boys or girls team. Last season, Whitehall fielded five runners total – two boys and three girls.

