Sawyer released; area schools on high alert

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey

Area schools are taking no chances following the release of Jack Sawyer, a Poultney teen who threatened a mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

Sawyer, 18, was released last Friday from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

In February, police arrested him for allegedly plotting an elaborate school massacre. The Vermont Supreme Court dropped felony charges of attempted murder against Sawyer last week and he was released to the custody of his father, David Sawyer.

“It is believed that Sawyer could still act on his threats now that he has been released,” read a community awareness bulletin issued by Vermont State Police.

He will still face five counts of criminal threatening and six counts of carrying dangerous weapons, misdemeanors.

Although Sawyer’s threat was solely directed at the Vermont high school, officials just across the border are ensuring their communities are kept abreast of current events.

“If he were to see Fair Haven as an unlikely target – or it’s too difficult to get into Fair Haven school – the question is … would a person of that mindset turn their attention to a different school?” said Granville superintendent Tom McGurl.

When Sawyer was arrested on Feb. 16, police seized a journal from him entitled “The Journal of an Active Shooter,” which contained an elaborate plan to carry out a mass shooting including “best options for FHUHS” as well as pricing for a Glock pistol, ammunition and a tactical vest.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.