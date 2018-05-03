May 3, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/03/18

May 2, 2018

Sawyer released; area schools on high alert

sawyer

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Area schools are taking no chances following the release of Jack Sawyer, a […]

May 2, 2018

County seeks state funding for protection in schools

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JANUARY 18: Officer Joe Plazio, of the Fairfax County Police Department, stays armed with his service pistol as he patrols the hallways where he is stationed at West Springfield High School on Friday, January 18, 2012, in Springfield, VA. Fairfax County has taken a variety of approaches to making schools safe. Each of the high schools and middle schools have a Fairfax County school resource officer, who is an armed sworn officer with the Fairfax County Police. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Matthew Saari With many regional schools now looking at adding school resource officers, Washington County is hoping the state […]

May 2, 2018

Village goal: Demolish Flat Iron building

flat iron

By Matthew Saari A decades-long battle over a structural hazard may be coming to a close for the village of […]

May 2, 2018

Lions’ furniture sale starts Friday

DSC_0340

By Krystle S. Morey According to the calendar, spring has sprung. The Granville Lions Club is hoping for nicer weather […]

April 27, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 04/27/18

April 27, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 04/27/18

April 27, 2018

North Country Freepress – 04/27/18

April 26, 2018

Great Food – 04/26/18

April 25, 2018

518 Wheels – 04/26/18

April 25, 2018

Granville school principal ‘on leave’

mjt

By Krystle S. Morey   Less than a month after a kindergarten teacher was arrested for allegedly driving drunk to […]

April 25, 2018

Fire companies to operate out of one Granville station

hook

By Krystle S. Morey Granville’s Engine and Hose Company and Hook & Ladder Company have agreed to streamline emergency responses […]