May 9, 2018

Community rallies to save historic eatery

By Matthew Saari

What has been described as “an institution” of Whitehall, 209 Broadway, long the home of the Roma restaurant and more recently two other restaurants, is now under new ownership and will reopen.

The legendary Whitehall restaurant was sold to the highest bidder last Tuesday, auctioned off by the Washington County Local Development Corporation.

“It went well the other day; the property went for $71,000,” said Deanna Derway, president of the LDC, adding that the money will be used to pay the back taxes on the property as well as the water bill, thus allowing the new owners a fresh start.

The Roma operated at the location for 85 years, from 1927 to 2012. After the Roma closed, the restaurant continued as Lucia’s and then Cook Street Station.

Legal notices published prior to the auction stated the property had a lien of $161,116.63 against it. Derway confirmed the sale represents a loss to the corporation, which will go against the LDC’s portfolio.

Although named the Washington County Local Development Corporation, the organization is not a county-owned group, instead being a private non-profit group and as such, county taxpayers need not fear having to recoup the loss taken.

The auction turned into a bidding war, as several parties showed up.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
May 9, 2018

Community rallies to save historic eatery

Roma

By Matthew Saari What has been described as “an institution” of Whitehall, 209 Broadway, long the home of the Roma […]

May 9, 2018

Head Start to move into Mary J. Tanner School

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey Head Start is on track to move into Mary J. Tanner School this summer and start […]

May 9, 2018

State to fund Route 22A repair

22a

By Krystle S. Morey We all know that bumpy, pothole-ridden stretch of Route 22A that runs from Granville to Fair […]

May 9, 2018

PTO to help feed kids

backpacks color

By Krystle S. Morey For some children, the only meals they get are during lunch periods at school. “Can you […]

May 4, 2018

North Country Freepress – 05/04/18

FreePress_5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 4, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/04/18

Lakes_5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 4, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 05/04/18

Northshire_5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 3, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/03/18

518 Wheels 5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 2, 2018

Sawyer released; area schools on high alert

sawyer

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Area schools are taking no chances following the release of Jack Sawyer, a […]

May 2, 2018

County seeks state funding for protection in schools

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JANUARY 18: Officer Joe Plazio, of the Fairfax County Police Department, stays armed with his service pistol as he patrols the hallways where he is stationed at West Springfield High School on Friday, January 18, 2012, in Springfield, VA. Fairfax County has taken a variety of approaches to making schools safe. Each of the high schools and middle schools have a Fairfax County school resource officer, who is an armed sworn officer with the Fairfax County Police. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Matthew Saari With many regional schools now looking at adding school resource officers, Washington County is hoping the state […]

May 2, 2018

Village goal: Demolish Flat Iron building

flat iron

By Matthew Saari A decades-long battle over a structural hazard may be coming to a close for the village of […]

May 2, 2018

Rival schools merge cross-country teams

Merger

By Matthew Saari Granville and Whitehall, two communities which were longtime time fierce rivals – some say the football rivalry […]