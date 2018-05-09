Community rallies to save historic eatery

By Matthew Saari

What has been described as “an institution” of Whitehall, 209 Broadway, long the home of the Roma restaurant and more recently two other restaurants, is now under new ownership and will reopen.

The legendary Whitehall restaurant was sold to the highest bidder last Tuesday, auctioned off by the Washington County Local Development Corporation.

“It went well the other day; the property went for $71,000,” said Deanna Derway, president of the LDC, adding that the money will be used to pay the back taxes on the property as well as the water bill, thus allowing the new owners a fresh start.

The Roma operated at the location for 85 years, from 1927 to 2012. After the Roma closed, the restaurant continued as Lucia’s and then Cook Street Station.

Legal notices published prior to the auction stated the property had a lien of $161,116.63 against it. Derway confirmed the sale represents a loss to the corporation, which will go against the LDC’s portfolio.

Although named the Washington County Local Development Corporation, the organization is not a county-owned group, instead being a private non-profit group and as such, county taxpayers need not fear having to recoup the loss taken.

The auction turned into a bidding war, as several parties showed up.

