May 9, 2018

Head Start to move into Mary J. Tanner School

B y Krystle S. Morey

Head Start is on track to move into Mary J. Tanner School this summer and start its classes there in the fall.

After extensive talks between the school and Washington County Economic Opportunity Council, which runs the Head Start program, officials decided to seek a contract for the 2018-19 school year.

“It’s a win-win,” said Claire Murphy, executive director of the Washington County Economic Opportunity Council.

Head Start is a program for 3 and 4-year-old students of low-income families. The Granville center at 16 Church St., led by coordinator Linda Daigle and owned by Washington County, is aging and failing to meet the organization’s needs, Head Start officials said.

“We are in a good spot for Head Start coming in the fall,” said Granville school superintendent Tom McGurl.

A contract has not been signed yet, but “the ball is rolling,” Murphy said.

Murphy and McGurl said once the terms of a lease are worked out, the Granville Board of Education will on a resolution to lease the space at Mary J. Tanner to Head Start.

“That will happen as soon as we have all of the I’s dotted and the T’s crossed,” Murphy said.

 

