PTO to help feed kids

B y Krystle S. Morey

For some children, the only meals they get are during lunch periods at school.

“Can you imagine going to school on Monday morning, having not eaten since lunch on Friday? How can you focus?” asked Nicole Austin.

That’s why the Granville Parent Teacher Organization has started its “Backpacks for Hunger” effort.

“On weekends, we would provide two meals a day … and two snacks,” said Austin, PTO secretary.

In-need children will receive a bag with fruit cups, vegetables, crackers and more to take home from school with them on weekends. Students would receive items such as pasta and sauce and peanut butter and a loaf of bread to supply multiple meals during school vacations.

“We would provide easy things like Easy Mac, Ravioli … that kids can make on their own, because oftentimes kids who do not have access to food on weekends, may not have access to a parent who can prepare the meal,” Austin said.

Recognizing a need in the community, Austin set out last summer to gauge interest in a backpack program.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.