May 9, 2018

State to fund Route 22A repair

B y Krystle S. Morey

We all know that bumpy, pothole-ridden stretch of Route 22A that runs from Granville to Fair Haven, Vermont.

It’s a nightmare for any driver, whether they’re on four wheels or two – but not for much longer.

Route 22A, from near Mary J. Tanner School in Middle Granville to the Vermont state line, is slated to be repaired.

State Department of Transportation staff or contractors will perform the work, which will be completed this year.

“Some projects will begin very soon while others will begin as late as the fall; they will all be completed in 2018,” said Joseph Morrissey, state DOT spokesman.

The work will be done as part of Governor Cuomo’s Harsh Winter Paving Initiative, which is aimed at enhancing safety and improving traffic flow on state-owned roadways.

The governor announced last week that more than $100 million will be committed to paving roads impacted by this year’s extreme weather. The money has been earmarked for projects in each region of the state.

“Funding will support 84 projects and the renewal of nearly 1,000 lane miles of pavement across the state, including at least one project in every county and New York City,” said a press release from Cuomo’s office.

 

May 9, 2018

Community rallies to save historic eatery

Roma

By Matthew Saari What has been described as “an institution” of Whitehall, 209 Broadway, long the home of the Roma […]

May 9, 2018

Head Start to move into Mary J. Tanner School

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey Head Start is on track to move into Mary J. Tanner School this summer and start […]

May 9, 2018

State to fund Route 22A repair

22a

By Krystle S. Morey We all know that bumpy, pothole-ridden stretch of Route 22A that runs from Granville to Fair […]

May 9, 2018

PTO to help feed kids

backpacks color

By Krystle S. Morey For some children, the only meals they get are during lunch periods at school. “Can you […]

May 4, 2018

North Country Freepress – 05/04/18

May 4, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/04/18

May 4, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 05/04/18

May 3, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/03/18

May 2, 2018

Sawyer released; area schools on high alert

sawyer

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Area schools are taking no chances following the release of Jack Sawyer, a […]

May 2, 2018

County seeks state funding for protection in schools

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JANUARY 18: Officer Joe Plazio, of the Fairfax County Police Department, stays armed with his service pistol as he patrols the hallways where he is stationed at West Springfield High School on Friday, January 18, 2012, in Springfield, VA. Fairfax County has taken a variety of approaches to making schools safe. Each of the high schools and middle schools have a Fairfax County school resource officer, who is an armed sworn officer with the Fairfax County Police. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Matthew Saari With many regional schools now looking at adding school resource officers, Washington County is hoping the state […]

May 2, 2018

Village goal: Demolish Flat Iron building

flat iron

By Matthew Saari A decades-long battle over a structural hazard may be coming to a close for the village of […]

May 2, 2018

Rival schools merge cross-country teams

Merger

By Matthew Saari Granville and Whitehall, two communities which were longtime time fierce rivals – some say the football rivalry […]