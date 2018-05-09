State to fund Route 22A repair

B y Krystle S. Morey

We all know that bumpy, pothole-ridden stretch of Route 22A that runs from Granville to Fair Haven, Vermont.

It’s a nightmare for any driver, whether they’re on four wheels or two – but not for much longer.

Route 22A, from near Mary J. Tanner School in Middle Granville to the Vermont state line, is slated to be repaired.

State Department of Transportation staff or contractors will perform the work, which will be completed this year.

“Some projects will begin very soon while others will begin as late as the fall; they will all be completed in 2018,” said Joseph Morrissey, state DOT spokesman.

The work will be done as part of Governor Cuomo’s Harsh Winter Paving Initiative, which is aimed at enhancing safety and improving traffic flow on state-owned roadways.

The governor announced last week that more than $100 million will be committed to paving roads impacted by this year’s extreme weather. The money has been earmarked for projects in each region of the state.

“Funding will support 84 projects and the renewal of nearly 1,000 lane miles of pavement across the state, including at least one project in every county and New York City,” said a press release from Cuomo’s office.

