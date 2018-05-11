May 11, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 05/11/18

Northshire_5_11_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 10, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/10/18

518 Wheels 5_11_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 9, 2018

Community rallies to save historic eatery

Roma

By Matthew Saari What has been described as “an institution” of Whitehall, 209 Broadway, long the home of the Roma […]

May 9, 2018

Head Start to move into Mary J. Tanner School

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey Head Start is on track to move into Mary J. Tanner School this summer and start […]

May 9, 2018

PTO to help feed kids

backpacks color

By Krystle S. Morey For some children, the only meals they get are during lunch periods at school. “Can you […]

May 9, 2018

School boards, budgets to be voted Tuesday

school vote

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Area residents will be voting on their respective school district budgets and Board […]

May 4, 2018

North Country Freepress – 05/04/18

FreePress_5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 4, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/04/18

Lakes_5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 4, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 05/04/18

Northshire_5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 3, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/03/18

518 Wheels 5_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 2, 2018

Sawyer released; area schools on high alert

sawyer

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Area schools are taking no chances following the release of Jack Sawyer, a […]

May 2, 2018

County seeks state funding for protection in schools

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JANUARY 18: Officer Joe Plazio, of the Fairfax County Police Department, stays armed with his service pistol as he patrols the hallways where he is stationed at West Springfield High School on Friday, January 18, 2012, in Springfield, VA. Fairfax County has taken a variety of approaches to making schools safe. Each of the high schools and middle schools have a Fairfax County school resource officer, who is an armed sworn officer with the Fairfax County Police. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Matthew Saari With many regional schools now looking at adding school resource officers, Washington County is hoping the state […]