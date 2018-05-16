May 16, 2018

DWI-charged teacher will return to her job

B y Krystle S. Morey

The kindergarten teacher who was arrested after she allegedly drove to Mary J. Tanner School drunk will return to the classroom.

Kim Grover

Kim Grover, 48, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first offense, and driving with a blood alcohol content of more than .08 percent, the legal limit in New York State, after School Resource Officer David Williams witnessed her drive into the Middle Granville school’s parking lot and attempt to enter the school.

Williams observed Grover, of Fort Edward, “walking with a stagger” toward the school’s north entrance just after 7:30 a.m. on March 27. As she passed by him, he “detected an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her,” he wrote in the police report.

A breathalyzer test confirmed Grover had a .157 percent blood alcohol content, which is nearly two-times the legal limit in New York State.

In Granville Town Court Monday, Grover told Judge Roger Forando: “I am going to be able to return to work.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
May 16, 2018

Should Whitehall retain its police department?

The entrance to the Whitehall Police Station.

By Matthew Saari Should the village of Whitehall continue having its own police department? It’s a controversial question that has […]

May 16, 2018

DWI-charged teacher will return to her job

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey The kindergarten teacher who was arrested after she allegedly drove to Mary J. Tanner School drunk […]

May 16, 2018

Village seeks ‘input on future of police department’

police

By Matthew Saari Village trustees are “seeking input on the future of the police department,” and to that end have […]

May 16, 2018

Facing complaints, village vows to act against ‘eyesores’

Main ST. Scotties (2)

By Krystle S. Morey   Upon driving or walking around the village of Granville, some eyesore properties taint the landscape. […]

May 11, 2018

North Country Freepress – 05/11/18

FreePress_5_11_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 11, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/11/18

May 11, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 05/11/18

Northshire_5_11_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 10, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/10/18

518 Wheels 5_11_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 9, 2018

Community rallies to save historic eatery

Roma

By Matthew Saari What has been described as “an institution” of Whitehall, 209 Broadway, long the home of the Roma […]

May 9, 2018

Head Start to move into Mary J. Tanner School

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey Head Start is on track to move into Mary J. Tanner School this summer and start […]

May 9, 2018

State to fund Route 22A repair

22a

By Krystle S. Morey We all know that bumpy, pothole-ridden stretch of Route 22A that runs from Granville to Fair […]

May 9, 2018

PTO to help feed kids

backpacks color

By Krystle S. Morey For some children, the only meals they get are during lunch periods at school. “Can you […]