Village seeks ‘input on future of police department’

By Matthew Saari

Village trustees are “seeking input on the future of the police department,” and to that end have scheduled a special public hearing for Thursday, May 31.

Mayor Phil Smith brought the matter before village trustees at a board meeting Tuesday.

“I heard today…there’s a petition going around to get rid of the police department,” Smith said. “We know that’s been a smoldering issue for a while…I propose we hold a special meeting – put it out to the public.”

Trustee George Armstrong clarified the matter, stating it wasn’t a petition for eliminating the police department but rather a survey to gauge public interest or disinterest on the matter.

Smith spoke of the need to address the question one way or another because uncertainty was having a negative impact on village operations.

