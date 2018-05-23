Granville school wrestles with new logo

B y Krystle S. Morey

After gracing sports uniforms and yearbooks of the Granville Golden Horde for decades, the infamous Mongolian warrior head logo has apparently lost the magic it once represented, and current students are calling for a change.

The students who aren’t big fans of the logo are proposing an alternate design, but alumni and other community members are undecided or strongly opposed.

“It’s kind of embarrassing,” some students told school resource officer Dave Williams. “They don’t want to wear it.”

“I am a proponent of changing it,” said Williams, who is also an adviser of the school’s Trap Club.

School superintendent Tom McGurl said Williams and the trap students aren’t the only parties insisting on a change.

“I have had multiple people within the athletic realm express to me that they would like to revisit the school’s logo,” said McGurl.

“They think it’s ugly,” said McGurl, who likened the school’s current logo to Hulk Hogan, the infamous wrestler.

McGurl, after being selected by students to do so, decided recently against getting the traditional mascot tattooed on his shoulder for similar reasons. He decided on a Granville “G” instead.

“Having debated about whether or not I was going to have the traditional Horde logo tattooed on me, I can understand their reticence to put it on a hat or a shirt,” he added.

