May 23, 2018

Hartford schools on alert after ‘not specific’ threats

B y Krystle S. Morey

Hartford Central School District officials are on high alert following the discovery of two threats against the district.

Hartford superintendent Andrew Cook

The “not specific” threats were found by students on two separate occasions. One was found inscribed on a bathroom stall in the high school after student dismissal May 17. The other was written on an index card that was located Monday in a desk drawer Monday.

“They were both discovered by other students who immediately notified administration,” said school superintendent Andrew Cook. “They handled it absolutely perfectly.”

In both cases, the district notified the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which deemed the building to be safe following discovery of each threat.

The Sheriff’s Office did not return a call for comment Monday.

“There was no evidence of any credible danger,” Cook said. “Regardless we are still treating it as a credible threat,” Cook said following the first threat.

The school reopened and operated as usual Friday, May 18, but police offers were on site during student arrival. The district followed its safety plan, which was developed with and approved by the New York State Police and the Office of Homeland Security, Cook said.

As for the second threat, Cook said: “It is difficult to determine how long the note was in the desk drawer or whether it was related to the incident last week.”

Cook said the district is taking both threats “extremely seriously,” investigating both incidents with the Sheriff’s Office.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
May 23, 2018

Hartford schools on alert after ‘not specific’ threats

Hartford Central School

By Krystle S. Morey Hartford Central School District officials are on high alert following the discovery of two threats against […]

May 23, 2018

Flat Iron falls

DSC_0054

By Matthew Saari As the Whitehall Village Board was proceeding with steps to demolish the decrepit building at 160 Main […]

May 23, 2018

Granville school wrestles with new logo

GCS logo

By Krystle S. Morey After gracing sports uniforms and yearbooks of the Granville Golden Horde for decades, the infamous Mongolian […]

May 23, 2018

Police proponents, opponents survey

The entrance to the Whitehall Police Station.

By Matthew Saari If there’s a strong push to disband the Whitehall Police Department to reduce village taxes, there’s an […]

May 18, 2018

North Country Freepress – 05/18/18

FreePress_5_18_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 18, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/18/18

Lakes_5_18_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 18, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 05/18/18

Northshire_5_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 17, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/17/18

May 16, 2018

Should Whitehall retain its police department?

The entrance to the Whitehall Police Station.

By Matthew Saari Should the village of Whitehall continue having its own police department? It’s a controversial question that has […]

May 16, 2018

DWI-charged teacher will return to her job

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey The kindergarten teacher who was arrested after she allegedly drove to Mary J. Tanner School drunk […]

May 16, 2018

Village seeks ‘input on future of police department’

police

By Matthew Saari Village trustees are “seeking input on the future of the police department,” and to that end have […]

May 16, 2018

Facing complaints, village vows to act against ‘eyesores’

Main ST. Scotties (2)

By Krystle S. Morey   Upon driving or walking around the village of Granville, some eyesore properties taint the landscape. […]