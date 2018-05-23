Hartford schools on alert after ‘not specific’ threats

B y Krystle S. Morey

Hartford Central School District officials are on high alert following the discovery of two threats against the district.

The “not specific” threats were found by students on two separate occasions. One was found inscribed on a bathroom stall in the high school after student dismissal May 17. The other was written on an index card that was located Monday in a desk drawer Monday.

“They were both discovered by other students who immediately notified administration,” said school superintendent Andrew Cook. “They handled it absolutely perfectly.”

In both cases, the district notified the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which deemed the building to be safe following discovery of each threat.

The Sheriff’s Office did not return a call for comment Monday.

“There was no evidence of any credible danger,” Cook said. “Regardless we are still treating it as a credible threat,” Cook said following the first threat.

The school reopened and operated as usual Friday, May 18, but police offers were on site during student arrival. The district followed its safety plan, which was developed with and approved by the New York State Police and the Office of Homeland Security, Cook said.

As for the second threat, Cook said: “It is difficult to determine how long the note was in the desk drawer or whether it was related to the incident last week.”

Cook said the district is taking both threats “extremely seriously,” investigating both incidents with the Sheriff’s Office.

