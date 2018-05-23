Parades, ceremonies to mark Memorial Day

C ommunities large and small throughout the region will host parades and ceremonies to honor the men and women who fought and died in service to our United States of America.

Argyle

The Argyle American Legion will host a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 28 which will begin at the laundromat on Route 197, then proceed to Sheridan Street and end at the American Legion on County Route 47 where there will be a ceremony to commemorate the day.

Fort Ann

In Fort Ann, the Memorial Day parade will be held on Monday, May 28 and will start at the Fort Ann Central School at 10 a.m. It will proceed down Catherine Street and end at the George Street Park where everyone is welcome to gather for speeches, music and ceremony.

Granville

Memorial Day activities in Granville begin on Monday, May 28 with a prayer and 21-gun salute at the monuments on the front lawn of Granville High School at 8 a.m.

Ceremonies will take place at Pineview Cemetery at 9 a.m. and at Mettowee Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

The Granville Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. at Pine and North streets in Granville and proceed down Main Street towards Veterans Memorial Park, where a ceremony in the park will end with “America the Beautiful.”

Salem

Memorial Day events in Salem will take place on Monday, May 28 and begin with a ceremony at the Shushan Memorial monument at 9 a.m.

The parade will start at the Salem Courthouse Community Center at 10 a.m. and will march to the Archibald Street bridge for a service, then to the Revolutionary War Cemetery.

Services will also be held at the Civil War Monument at the Evergreen Cemetery and Holy Cross Cemetery.

Whitehall

Whitehall’s Memorial Day parade and events will take place on Monday, May 28.

The day’s events begin at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, where Father Rendell Torres will lead a Catholic Mass. Rain location is Our Lady of Hope Church.

Following the Mass, the parade steps off in front of the American Legion Post on Main Street at 10 a.m., to return at 11 a.m. when a ceremony will be held in Riverside Veterans Memorial Park.

Hartford

The Hartford Memorial Day Parade will kick off from Hartford Central School on Monday, May 28 at 6 p.m.

The parade will head north up Main Street and end at the Town Barn, where “President Abraham Lincoln” will recite the Gettysburg Address.

The state’s last remaining Civil War Enlistment Center at 55 Main St. will be open to visitors.

Prior to the parade, a take-out chicken barbecue will be available at the Hartford Methodist Church at 47 Main St. from 1 p.m. until sold out.

VERMONT

Middletown Springs

“Home of the Free Because of the Brave” is the theme of the 49th annual Middletown Springs Memorial Day Parade, set for Sunday, May 27. The lineup is at 2 p.m. with step-off at 3 p.m. at the corner of Route 133 and Buxton Avenue. The parade will proceed north on Route 133 to the town green.

A ceremony on the green will follow the parade.

The event will close with the raising of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the traditional honor guard salute, accompanied by the Mill River Marching Band.

The Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department will have hamburgers, hot dogs, baked goods, popcorn, soft drinks, and water for purchase on the southwestern edge of the green.

For more information, visit [email protected].

Poultney

The Poultney Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 28, beginning at Stewart’s at 10 a.m. and will travel down Main Street in Poultney.

There will be a stop at the bridge for a ceremonial firing and another stop at the cemetery before the parade ends at the Town Hall.

Following the ceremony at the Town Hall, all are welcome to stop by the American Legion at 689 Granville St. for refreshments. Information: 802-287-5229 or visit www.poultneyvt.com.

Fair Haven

Fair Haven celebrates Memorial Day Weekend with an annual Spring Fling on Saturday, May 26 in conjunction with the Lakes Region-wide yard sales. Farmers, crafters and a flea market will be set up in the Town Green from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A ceremony honoring veterans will take place at 1:45 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial at the intersection of Main Street and North Park Place. The annual Memorial Day Parade kicks off around 2 p.m. from the park. The route will take marchers down Main Street to Caernarvon Street, left onto Second Street, left onto Washington Street and back to the green.

At 4 p.m. music will be provided by a live band.

For more information, call 802-265-3010 ext. 5.

Castleton

The Castleton Post 50 American Legion will sponsor a Memorial Day Weekend Parade in town on Saturday, May 26, with a ceremony at the monuments. For more information contact the post at 802-468-8962.

