May 30, 2018

Couple converting home into wedding venue

B y Krystle S. Morey

 

“Where there is love, there is life.”

Spoken by Mahatma Gandhi, these words are being taken to heart by a local couple breathing new life into their Middle Granville home.

Karissa Starcevich and Ethan Jimenez are converting their Gillespie Road property into a wedding venue.

“The area really needs a place like this,” Starcevich said.

The Cape-Cod-style home at 158 Gillespie Road in Middle Granville will require a bit of renovation before its doors can open for public events, but Starcevich and Jimenez say they are up for the task.

“It is a home, but it’s got 3,000 square feet,” Starcevich said. “With the right renovations, it can be used for an event venue.”

The nearly three-acre property also features a large reception room, two kitchens, large basement, four-car garage, a wrap-around deck and an outdoor pond with a bridge.

“I fell in love with the view,” she said. “It has a beautiful view of the hills across Route 22.”

A recent visit from code enforcement helped the couple identify some required upgrades, such as adding handicap accessibility, outlets, and a larger septic system, before any public events can be held there.

“It’s still under renovation,” Starcevich said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

 

