May 30, 2018

Farmers Markets open this week

B y Krystle S. Morey

It’s that time of year again, when local farmers markets start to sprout up across the region.

The Granville farmers market opens its season Monday, June 4, at the Mountain View Community Green behind TD Bank on Quaker Street. The market runs every Monday through Oct. 22, from 2 to 5 p.m.

On the following day, Tuesday, June 5, the Whitehall market kicks off at the pavilion on the canal on Skenesborough Drive. Whitehall’s market runs every Tuesday through Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

At each market there will be a variety of products available, such as greens, lettuce, rhubarb, onions, asparagus, maple syrup, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, potatoes, and occasionally bags of coffee. Berries and cut herbs will be available soon.

“Everything’s fresh,” said Cyd Groff, the farmers market owner. “It doesn’t travel from anywhere else on a truck.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
May 30, 2018

Mary J Tanner School getting new driveway for kids’ safety

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Central School District will add a second roadway at Mary J. Tanner School this […]

May 30, 2018

Meet your Local Butcher Shop

butcher shop

By Matthew Saari In addition to being the birthplace of the U.S. Navy, Whitehall can now proudly say it is […]

May 30, 2018

Couple converting home into wedding venue

linden house

By Krystle S. Morey   “Where there is love, there is life.” Spoken by Mahatma Gandhi, these words are being […]

May 30, 2018

Dresden resident remembers World War II

Knight

By Matthew Saari In preparation for Memorial Day, The Times sat down with 91-year-old Dresden resident and World War II […]

May 25, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 05/25/18

Lakes_5_25_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 25, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 05/24/18

Northshire 5-25-18.pdf-web.pdf
May 25, 2018

North Country Freepress – 05/25/18

FreePress_5_25_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 24, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/24/18

518 Wheels 5_25_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 23, 2018

Hartford schools on alert after ‘not specific’ threats

Hartford Central School

By Krystle S. Morey Hartford Central School District officials are on high alert following the discovery of two threats against […]

May 23, 2018

Flat Iron falls

DSC_0054

By Matthew Saari As the Whitehall Village Board was proceeding with steps to demolish the decrepit building at 160 Main […]

May 23, 2018

Granville school wrestles with new logo

GCS logo

By Krystle S. Morey After gracing sports uniforms and yearbooks of the Granville Golden Horde for decades, the infamous Mongolian […]

May 23, 2018

Police proponents, opponents survey

The entrance to the Whitehall Police Station.

By Matthew Saari If there’s a strong push to disband the Whitehall Police Department to reduce village taxes, there’s an […]