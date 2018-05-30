Farmers Markets open this week

B y Krystle S. Morey

It’s that time of year again, when local farmers markets start to sprout up across the region.

The Granville farmers market opens its season Monday, June 4, at the Mountain View Community Green behind TD Bank on Quaker Street. The market runs every Monday through Oct. 22, from 2 to 5 p.m.

On the following day, Tuesday, June 5, the Whitehall market kicks off at the pavilion on the canal on Skenesborough Drive. Whitehall’s market runs every Tuesday through Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.

At each market there will be a variety of products available, such as greens, lettuce, rhubarb, onions, asparagus, maple syrup, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, potatoes, and occasionally bags of coffee. Berries and cut herbs will be available soon.

“Everything’s fresh,” said Cyd Groff, the farmers market owner. “It doesn’t travel from anywhere else on a truck.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel.

