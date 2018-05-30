May 30, 2018

Mary J Tanner School getting new driveway for kids’ safety

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Central School District will add a second roadway at Mary J. Tanner School this summer to alleviate dangerous parking conditions during drop-off and pick-up times at the Middle Granville campus.

Refered to as a “nightmare waiting to happen” by a school official, parents and guardians descend on the Route 22 campus each school day to drop off and retrieve their children, at about 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

During these times, cars line the edges of busy Route 22, causing safety concerns.

“You see all of the cars backed out onto 22 and around the corner up (Route) 23 … and you’ve got cars and kids walking up the side of the road,” said school superintendent Tom McGurl. “It’s a gigantic safety concern.”

If there is a special event at the school, the congestion worsens. Cars clog Route 22, County Route 23 and Lee Road.

“It’s definitely much-needed,” McGurl said.

The planned roadway will get cars off the roads during drop-off and dismissal times.

“Parents will come in that loop on the south side and drop off and pick up down there now,” McGurl said.

The new loop will be 24 feet wide and take up about an acre of the field behind the school’s playground and will run from Lee Road to the school’s southwest entrance. Sidewalks will run the length of the entryway.

 

