Meet your Local Butcher Shop

By Matthew Saari

In addition to being the birthplace of the U.S. Navy, Whitehall can now proudly say it is home to the region’s only butcher shop.

The Local Butcher Shop opened at its U.S. Route 4 location last Friday after much anticipation and in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start of summer and barbecues.

Late Friday morning, only an hour after opening, the parking lot had several cars, their occupants eager to stop, greet the new owners and of course peruse the butcher shop’s stock.

Owner Josh Cuomo said the shop currently stocks beef and pork products such as hamburger, steaks and fresh-made sausage as well as cheese, Battenkill Creamery milk – which Cuomo declared is “the best milk” – and anything one would need for a weekend barbecue including sauces and dry rubs.

“Anything to go with a steak,” he said. “That’s one of my passions is grilling. It’s kind of a one-stop grill shop.”

As the business grows Cuomo said they plan to offer chicken products as well.

Cuomo and fellow owner Jeff Cuomo need no introduction to locals as they’re the well-known owners of Champlain Beef, a generational family-owned slaughterhouse located just down the road on U.S. Route 4. Josh Cuomo said the decision to transition to retail was two-fold.

“There isn’t any place around you can get a good steak locally,” he said. “So many people stop at the slaughterhouse and ask if we do retail.”

