Hartford reenactors appear in TV episode

B y Keith Harrington

A pair of Hartford High School graduates parlayed their passion for Revolutionary War reenactment and acting into an opportunity to appear in the hit television show “Elementary.”

Mary and Mike Skelly, who graduated from Hartford in 1987 and now reside in Salem, are members of the Second Continental Artillery reenactment group which led to the chance to be extras on the popular series.

“Michael and I and our reenacting group had been cast in a film about the Setaucket Spy Ring,” Mary Skelly said in an interview. “Friends from the film called us when their casting agent was looking for re-enactors to stage a battle.”

When the opportunity presented itself, Mary and Mike knew they couldn’t turn it down.

“Live theatre has always been my thing,” said Mary Skelly, a teacher and drama advisor at Salem Central School. “Michael really enjoyed when we filmed the movie so when this opportunity came up we went with it.”

Bradley Allen, another member of the group, also was an extra for the show.

Elementary is a CBS television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective stories with contemporary twists. It stars Jonny Lee Miller as Holmes and Lucy Liu as Watson.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.