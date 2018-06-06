June 6, 2018

Inaugural Sasquatch half-marathon Saturday

By Matthew Saari

Runners near and far will converge on Whitehall for the first-ever Sasquatch half-marathon and 5K race this Saturday, June 9.

Sasquatch half-marathon route

Both events are scheduled to step off in front of the Whitehall Armory on Poultney Street at 8 a.m. sharp. Prospective participants who have yet to register will have the opportunity to do on Friday, June 8 at an all-you-can-eat spaghetti buffet held at the armory beginning at 5 p.m. Price to attend is $12.99.

Cost to register for the half-marathon is $45 if you preregister or $55 for day-of registration. 5K prices are $30 for pre-registrants and $35 for day-of. All proceeds for the event will benefit the Whitehall Wrestling Booster Club.

“Every year we’ll choose a different beneficiary as we continue,” said event organizer Heather Pauquette.

Day-of registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and continues until 7:15 a.m.

“They can pick up their bibs right up until race time,” said Pauquette.

Initially when Pauquette began organizing the event in April only a half-marathon was scheduled, but an influx of requests asking for a smaller course prompted adding the 5K.

“A lot of people were asking for it,” Pauquette said.

Sasquatch 5K route

Athletes of both events will begin their run at the Whitehall Armory. The route for half-marathoners will be as follows: Route 4, Buckley Road, Route 9 to Carlton Road before turning around, Route 9A, Poultney Street, Park Avenue, Elizabeth Street, South William Street, Route 12, Grey Lane, back onto Route 12, William Street, Broadway, School Street, West Street, Saunders Street, Route 22, Division Street, Skenesborough Drive, Poultney Street to finish at Whitehall Armory.

The 5K runners will follow this route: South William Street, Elizabeth Street, Park Avenue, Poultney Street, William Street, Saunders Street, Skenesborough Drive, Poultney Street, Broadway, Clinton Street, Main Street, Saunders Street, Williams Street to finish at Whitehall Armory.

 

