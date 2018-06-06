Woman, 74, surrenders for January hit-and-run

B y Krystle S. Morey

More than five months after a man was hit by a vehicle and left seriously injured at the roadside, a driver has turned herself in to Granville police.

Catherine Myers, 74, of Granville, was arraigned on a charge of felony leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident by Judge Roger Forando in Granville Village Court Tuesday relating to the Jan. 2 hit-and-run that hospitalized Frank Grunert, 78, of Hebron.

A lengthy investigation by Granville police, State Police and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Myers left the scene at the intersection of Church Street and Lions Lane in Granville after hitting Grunert.

Granville Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone said he was unsure if the woman knew she hit the man at the time. Pedone said his office was unable to interview Myers in regard to the incident because she invoked her right to an attorney.

“There was an admission to being on that road,” Pedone said.

