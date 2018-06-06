June 6, 2018

Woman, 74, surrenders for January hit-and-run

B y Krystle S. Morey

More than five months after a man was hit by a vehicle and left seriously injured at the roadside, a driver has turned herself in to Granville police.

Catherine Myers, 74, of Granville, was arraigned on a charge of felony leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident by Judge Roger Forando in Granville Village Court Tuesday relating to the Jan. 2 hit-and-run that hospitalized Frank Grunert, 78, of Hebron.

A lengthy investigation by Granville police, State Police and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Myers left the scene at the intersection of Church Street and Lions Lane in Granville after hitting Grunert.

Granville Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone said he was unsure if the woman knew she hit the man at the time. Pedone said his office was unable to interview Myers in regard to the incident because she invoked her right to an attorney.

“There was an admission to being on that road,” Pedone said.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
June 6, 2018

Woman, 74, surrenders for January hit-and-run

hit run

By Krystle S. Morey More than five months after a man was hit by a vehicle and left seriously injured […]

June 6, 2018

Community argues against abolishing police to cut costs

Whitehall PD meeting

By Matthew Saari Whitehall village residents have spoken – they want their police department. More than 50 people turned out […]

June 6, 2018

Inaugural Sasquatch half-marathon Saturday

squatch2

By Matthew Saari Runners near and far will converge on Whitehall for the first-ever Sasquatch half-marathon and 5K race this […]

June 6, 2018

Whitehall wins first trap season

Whitehall trap

By Matthew Saari Four thousand three hundred fifty targets, 87 participants, 12 schools and one champion. The fledgling Whitehall trap […]

June 1, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/01/18

lakes june 1 pdf.pdf-web.pdf
June 1, 2018

North Country Freepress – 06/01/18

freepress_6_1_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 31, 2018

518 Wheels – 05/31/18

518 Wheels 6_1_18.pdf-web.pdf
May 30, 2018

Mary J Tanner School getting new driveway for kids’ safety

mary j tanner

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Central School District will add a second roadway at Mary J. Tanner School this […]

May 30, 2018

Meet your Local Butcher Shop

butcher shop

By Matthew Saari In addition to being the birthplace of the U.S. Navy, Whitehall can now proudly say it is […]

May 30, 2018

Couple converting home into wedding venue

linden house

By Krystle S. Morey   “Where there is love, there is life.” Spoken by Mahatma Gandhi, these words are being […]

May 30, 2018

Dresden resident remembers World War II

Knight

By Matthew Saari In preparation for Memorial Day, The Times sat down with 91-year-old Dresden resident and World War II […]

May 30, 2018

Farmers Markets open this week

01_farmers_market

By Krystle S. Morey It’s that time of year again, when local farmers markets start to sprout up across the […]