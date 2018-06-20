Community, church work together to “resurrect Whitehall”

B y Matthew Saari

Several concerned citizens, in concert with local religious leaders, are working to raise Whitehall up and return it to its proud heritage.

The group, which has adopted the moniker Resurrect Whitehall, is comprised of various dedicated residents, local officials and Rev. Rendell Torres, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Church, along with personnel from Adirondack Community Works, a Schroon Lake-based company with a focus on community development.

“The first meeting was actually quite interesting,” Father Torres said. “It was encouraging to see people speak.”

During the group’s meeting on June 14, Adirondack Community Works president Greg Cunningham provided a brief recap of the venture thus far.

“The reason we’re in Whitehall is we had a meeting with the bishop of Albany about five months ago,” he said. “He had heard about our work with other communities and he asked us to take a look at Whitehall.”

Torres elaborated on this statement during an interview last week.

“The bishop visited me when I first came here,” Torres said. “I shared the difficulties and he saw it while he was here.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.