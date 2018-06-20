June 20, 2018

Granville summer concerts start next week

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville will kick off its summer concert season next Thursday with a psychedelic performance by Mellow Yellow.

The five-member band is the first to play in Granville’s annual Summer Concert Series this year.

Band members Brad DaddyO (David Cooper), Dusty Love (Linda Bassick), Kenny Diggit (Ken French), Apollonius “Flip” Funk (Brad Sourdiffe) and Franco Sunshine (Frank Zee) will perform a collection of Psychedelic Era music, from the late 60’s and early 70’s.

“It’s going to be a great night,” said deputy village clerk Denise Davies.

Each Thursday evening from late June to the end of August, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, different acts will perform from the bandstand.

Hit acts including New York Players, Mellow Yellow and Harold Ford & the Cash Band will bring 60’s and 70’s rock, R&B and country music to the park.

Last year’s concerts drew 300-600 people each, said Davies.

Daryl Magill will also return, but this year he’ll perform with the Sass and Brass band.

The annual “Granville’s Taste of the Slate Valley” event is paired again this year with Magill’s concert, which is July 26.

New this year, Blue Jay Way and TS Ensemble have been added to the roster.
Rutland, Vermont-based Blue Jay Way will perform dance and party music from the 60’s to now. TS Ensemble, of Albany, covers the top hits from The Beatles, Santana, Chicago, and more.

“It’s just a fun event for families and neighbors to enjoy, dance and catch up,” Davies said.

The concerts are free and there are often activities that run in tandem with the concerts, such as strawberry socials, free ice cream nights and chicken barbecues.

Fireworks are planned for July 5.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
June 20, 2018

Grad ceremonies planned for Friday

grads

By Matthew Saari and Krystle S. Morey Whitehall One phase of life comes to an end on Friday for 47 […]

June 20, 2018

Fifth-grader charged for ‘terroristic threat’

Whitehall High School

By Matthew Saari State Police arrested a Whitehall elementary student last week and charged him with making a “terroristic threat” […]

June 20, 2018

Community, church work together to “resurrect Whitehall”

Our_Lady_Hope_Whitehall

By Matthew Saari Several concerned citizens, in concert with local religious leaders, are working to raise Whitehall up and return […]

June 20, 2018

Granville summer concerts start next week

mellow yellow bw

By Krystle S. Morey Granville will kick off its summer concert season next Thursday with a psychedelic performance by Mellow […]

June 15, 2018

North Country Freepress – 06/15/18

freepress 6-15-18.pdf-web.pdf
June 15, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/15/18

lakes_6_15_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 14, 2018

518 Wheels – 06/14/18

518 Wheels 6-15-18.pdf-web.pdf
June 8, 2018

North Country Freepress – 06/08/18

freepress 6-8-18.pdf-web.pdf
June 8, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/08/18

Lakes_6_8_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 7, 2018

518 Wheels – 06/07/18

518 Wheels 6-8-18.pdf-web.pdf
June 6, 2018

Woman, 74, surrenders for January hit-and-run

hit run

By Krystle S. Morey More than five months after a man was hit by a vehicle and left seriously injured […]

June 6, 2018

Community argues against abolishing police to cut costs

Whitehall PD meeting

By Matthew Saari Whitehall village residents have spoken – they want their police department. More than 50 people turned out […]