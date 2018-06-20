Granville summer concerts start next week

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville will kick off its summer concert season next Thursday with a psychedelic performance by Mellow Yellow.

The five-member band is the first to play in Granville’s annual Summer Concert Series this year.

Band members Brad DaddyO (David Cooper), Dusty Love (Linda Bassick), Kenny Diggit (Ken French), Apollonius “Flip” Funk (Brad Sourdiffe) and Franco Sunshine (Frank Zee) will perform a collection of Psychedelic Era music, from the late 60’s and early 70’s.

“It’s going to be a great night,” said deputy village clerk Denise Davies.

Each Thursday evening from late June to the end of August, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, different acts will perform from the bandstand.

Hit acts including New York Players, Mellow Yellow and Harold Ford & the Cash Band will bring 60’s and 70’s rock, R&B and country music to the park.

Last year’s concerts drew 300-600 people each, said Davies.

Daryl Magill will also return, but this year he’ll perform with the Sass and Brass band.

The annual “Granville’s Taste of the Slate Valley” event is paired again this year with Magill’s concert, which is July 26.

New this year, Blue Jay Way and TS Ensemble have been added to the roster.

Rutland, Vermont-based Blue Jay Way will perform dance and party music from the 60’s to now. TS Ensemble, of Albany, covers the top hits from The Beatles, Santana, Chicago, and more.

“It’s just a fun event for families and neighbors to enjoy, dance and catch up,” Davies said.

The concerts are free and there are often activities that run in tandem with the concerts, such as strawberry socials, free ice cream nights and chicken barbecues.

Fireworks are planned for July 5.

