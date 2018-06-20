June 20, 2018

Lions’ ‘kids’ day’ returning July 4

T he Granville Lions Club’s annual Kids Day returns on July 4 for another year, bringing with it the long jump, three-legged race, backward race and tug-of-war, among other fun activities.

“We do all of the old-fashioned games … the sack rack, hurdles, balancing a spoon on a tennis ball,” said Lion Jay Niles, the event organizer.

“They love the tug-of-war,” added Niles.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the day of the event at the Granville Little League Complex and activities start a half hour after that.

 

