Lions’ ‘kids’ day’ returning July 4

T he Granville Lions Club’s annual Kids Day returns on July 4 for another year, bringing with it the long jump, three-legged race, backward race and tug-of-war, among other fun activities.

“We do all of the old-fashioned games … the sack rack, hurdles, balancing a spoon on a tennis ball,” said Lion Jay Niles, the event organizer.

“They love the tug-of-war,” added Niles.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the day of the event at the Granville Little League Complex and activities start a half hour after that.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.