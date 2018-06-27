Daigle suspended from practicing law

B y Krystle S. Morey

A Granville lawyer who allegedly took money from a deceased client’s estate has been suspended from practicing law for at least a year.

The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division found that Ronald L. Daigle Jr., 51, took $23,000 from the client’s estate without providing notice or obtaining consent from the family.

The family contacted the court after making several unsuccessful attempts to contact Daigle.

Daigle told the court he was difficult to reach because of health issues, court documents said.

“Nevertheless, [Daigle] admittedly made no effort to inform the executor regarding this situation or provide any legitimate means to contact him,” the court found.

The court ruled June 21 that “in order to protect the public, maintain the honor and integrity of the profession and deter others from committing similar misconduct,” Daigle be suspended from the practice of law for one year. The decision means Daigle cannot appear as an attorney or counselor-at-law in any legal action or give to another an opinion as to the law or its application, among other stipulations.

“Although I strongly disagree with the discipline, I accept full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize to all involved in this matter,” Daigle said Friday. “If I would have had a retainer agreement this case would have been resolved without any need for discipline.”

Daigle “does not oppose of that motion,” court documents said.

The court ruled that Daigle’s “misconduct is aggravated by, among other things, his disciplinary history,” which includes a prior admonition and letter of caution.

