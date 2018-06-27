Fireworks, parades and more on tap for July 4

P arades, live music and large firework displays will highlight this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in the region.

NEW YORK

Argyle

Firemen’s parade, chicken barbecue and a quilt show

The J. A. Barkley Hose Co. Auxiliary is organizing the annual parade as Argyle celebrates the Fourth of July with several events throughout the day.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4, on Route 197 and will proceed through town. The theme of this year’s parade is “A Past to Remember – A Future to Mold.”

Following the parade, a chicken barbecue will be served at the Argyle firehouse on Route 40.

Prior to the parade, the Highland Quilt Guild will hold their Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church on Sheridan Street. Guild members will be showcasing bed quilts, wall hangings, pillows and samples of service quilts that will be donated to veterans.

Fort Edward

Happy Days Celebration – Parade, rides, entertainment and fireworks

The annual Fort Edward Happy Days Summer Celebration will be held Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30, with the main hub of activities at the Yacht Basin on the Hudson River with rides, vendors and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

A comedy show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday sponsored by the Fort Edward Fire Department and the Jonathan Newell Band will headline Saturday in the Yacht Basin beginning at 7 p.m.

The Happy Days Parade will kick off on Saturday, June 30 at 11 a.m. and travel from Upper Broadway to Notre Dame Street.

Fireworks will light up the sky Saturday at 10 p.m.

Information: www.fortedwardhappydays.com

Granville

Lions Kids Day, barbecue, concert and fireworks

Granville will celebrate the Fourth of July with several events over two days.

The Granville Lions Club will hold its annual Kids Day in the Little League fields on Wednesday, July 4. The free event, beginning at 9 a.m., is a morning of fun field day events for children ages 4 to 13.

Competitions include running, hurdles, sack races, three-legged races and more. The signature event of the morning is the giant tug-of-war for all ages. Kids will compete for ribbons and each will receive a T-shirt for participating. Children should arrive at 9 a.m. for registration.

The festivities continue on Thursday, July 5 in Veterans Memorial Park with the Granville Masons Chicken Barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. In the bandstand, the New York Players will perform a series of big band and R&B songs from 7 to 9 p.m. Everyone will enjoy a “Strawberry Social” and at 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be set off at the Little League fields. The display can be viewed from many areas throughout the village.

Greenwich

Elks Lodge softball, barbecue and fireworks

Elks Lodge 2223 in Greenwich will host a full day of events on Saturday, July 7, beginning at 9 a.m. with softball games and other activities for kids in the field behind the lodge at 130 Bulson Rd. A beer trailer will be on site and the kitchen will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs for purchase. The lodge will host a chicken barbecue at 5 p.m. Fireworks will kick off at around 10 p.m. Visitors should note that Bulson Road will be closed at 8 p.m. due to the fireworks. The day’s events are open to the public. Rain date is July 8. Information: 518-692-2061.

Lake George

Fireworks on the lake

The village of Lake George will host a giant fireworks display that can be viewed along the waterfront on Wednesday, July 4, beginning at around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the basin of the lake near Shepard Park on Canada Street following sundown.

Salem

Art & Plow Fest – Parade, art shows and lantern lighting

A celebration of art and agriculture will take place at the first annual Art & Plow Fest and Fourth of July Parade on Wednesday, July 4 in Salem.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. and will travel down North Main Street with farm animals, dance and theater groups, farm equipment, creative floats and plenty of music.

The festivities continue after the parade from 6 to 8 p.m. with food vendors and live country music by Al & Kathy Bain in the old Salem Train Station park, art exhibitions at North Main Gallery, the Salem Train Station and McCartee’s Barn and a “Pourth of July” iron pour at Salem Art Works.

The day’s events culminate with a lighting of lanterns at dusk on the hill at SAW.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or www.SalemNYchamber.com.

Stillwater

Citizenship ceremony and reenactment

Independence Day gatherings will take place at the Saratoga National Historical Park in Stillwater on Wednesday, July 4. A U.S. citizenship ceremony at 10 a.m. will celebrate 20 immigrants who will become citizens. Visitors will enjoy patriotic music and hear the crack of musket fire.

At 2 p.m. Park Ranger Emeritus Joe Craig will portray a 1776 town crier declaring American independence. This will be joined by 13 celebratory lemonade toasts to remember the establishment of the country.

Call 518-670-2985 or visit www.nps.gov/sara for more information.

Saratoga

All American Celebration – Road race, parade, car show, fireworks and more

Saratoga Springs joins in on the Independence Day celebration with a full schedule of festivities. Saratoga’s All-American Celebration kicks off on Tuesday, July 3 with an Historic City Tour at 3:30, followed by a fireside chat with “General Burgoyne” at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4 starts out on foot with the Firecracker4 Road Race, a four-mile trek through the city beginning at 9 a.m.

The All-American Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed from Broadway to Van Dam Street to Spring Street. The parade includes historical reenactors, civic groups, officials, and the adorable Patriotic Pooches.

The All-American BBQ and Dessert Fest will also take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at dozens of participating restaurants.

From noon to 4 p.m., the All-American Classic Car Show will display up to 50 cars in the Spring Street parking lot.

Live music by Audiostars will be performed from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Spring Street parking lot, with a live reading of the Declaration of Independence at around 9:15 p.m.

Following the concert, enjoy fireworks over Saratoga Lake launched from Congress Park. The best viewing areas will be on Spring Street, Henry Street, Putnam Street and the Phila Street parking deck.

Saratoga’s All-American Celebration is free and open to the public. More information is available at www.saratogajuly4th.com.

Ticonderoga

Best 4th in the North – Parade, music, rides, games and Adirondack fireworks

Ticonderoga will continue its five-day “Best 4th in the North” celebration this Fourth of July weekend from Saturday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 4. The 2018 theme is “Superheroes & Villains.”

Each day from July 1-4, Bicentennial Park will offer food, vendors and rides. Ride bracelets are $20 from 5 to 9 p.m.

There will be a downtown block party at the STAR TREK Original Series Set Tour parking lot from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday with music and street dancing.

Sunday will feature live music by modern country cover band Grit n Whiskey from 6 to 9 p.m.

Monday’s entertainment will be provided by DJ Cruz, while Tuesday’s firefighter competition at 4 p.m. will be followed by the Willie Playmore Band from 6 to 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 4, festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 11 p.m. The annual Montcalm Mile road race takes place at 1:45 p.m. The Fourth of July parade begins at 2 p.m. on Montcalm Street in downtown Ticonderoga. Entertainment will be Joe McGinness at 7:30 p.m. The closing of the weekend will be highlighted by a large fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

More information on all events can be found at www.best4thinthenorth.com or by calling 518-585-6619.

Fort Ticonderoga will also be holding a special Independence Day celebration June 30-July 6. Special events and programming celebrate freedom by exploring the year 1777 when America was consumed in the labor of liberty. For the full event schedule, visit www.fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2210.

Whitehall

Canal Festival – Rides, games, music and fireworks

Whitehall celebrates Independence Day with its annual Canal Festival July 6-7 in Skenesborough Park.

Now in its 35th year, the festival will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 6 with children’s rides and games, a Cake Booth, and festive treats such as fried bread dough, cotton candy and popcorn until 9 p.m. Live music will be provided at 7 p.m. by the Steel Pier Jazz Band in the bandstand at Riverside Veterans Memorial Park.

On Saturday, July 7, the festival continues at noon with a chicken barbecue, vendors and rides. Free horse and carriage rides will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m. Local music sensation the PJ Ferguson Trio takes to the amphitheater stage at 7:30 p.m., playing a wide variety of cover songs from the 1950s to today.

At 9:30 p.m., the night sky will be lit with brilliant fireworks over the canal.

VERMONT

Bennington

Declaration reading

On Wednesday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bennington Battle Monument, historic games and colonial fun lead up to the reading of the Declaration of Independence. A replica declaration is available for all to sign. This is an annual tradition on the grounds of the monument. For more information, call 802-447-0550 or visit www.benningtonbattlemonument.com.

Brandon

Street dance, parade and fireworks

Brandon will host Independence Day celebrations July 6-7.

The fun begins Friday at the family-friendly Street Dance in Seminary Park from 6-10 p.m. with food vendors and music for all ages by DJ Jam Man Entertainment. Off-street parking available with free shuttles.

On Saturday, July 7, the fun moves north to Park Village Complex (Route 7 North) with activities and events all day long. A silent auction, karaoke, food and family games will take place, including the infamous Swiss Roll eating contest.

Floats, bands, fire engines and antique vehicles will line the streets for the parade that starts at 1 p.m.

Afterward, Moose Crossing will perform, followed by a Community Supper from 5-7 p.m. and DJ Jam Man will spin family favorites. The fun continues until dusk when a spectacular fireworks display will light up the skies.

Additional information can be found at www.brandon.org.

Castleton

Celebrate Castleton – Samba parade, boat parade, breakfast and barbecue

Celebrate Castleton’s July 4 events start off with a pancake breakfast at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge and Taproom from 7 to 9 a.m.

There will be dancing in the streets in downtown Castleton when the Vermont Governor’s Institute on the Arts presents a student-created samba parade down Main Street followed by a parade of family floats, creative costumes, tractors and pets. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m.

At 1:30 p.m., the annual boat parade launches on Lake Bomoseen, followed by a barbecue at Lake Bomoseen Lodge and Taproom from 5 to 8 p.m.

Fireworks at Crystal Beach in Bomoseen at 9 p.m. will be the highlight of the day’s celebration.

Fair Haven

Concert in the park

Enerjazz will be performing at the Summer Concerts in the Park in Fair Haven on Thursday, July 5 at 7 p.m. Door prize tickets, popcorn, hot dogs, sodas and water are available for purchase. Free ice cream cones are provided by Stewart’s Shops. In inclement weather, the concert will be at the First Congregational Church. Information: Concert Line 802-265-3010, ext. 301.

Hubbardton

Revolutionary War weekend

The 241st anniversary of the Battle of Hubbardton, the only battlefield on Vermont soil, will be commemorated by a Revolutionary War encampment on July 7 and July 8 at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site.

Reenactors will portray war soldiers who fought in the battle. Visitors will witness military demonstrations, participate in drilling lessons and take guided battlefield tours. The weekend also includes camp activities, a scavenger hunt and colonial games.

Saturday events will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Highlights include a military tactical on the slope of Monument Hill, weather permitting, at 3:30 p.m. The Seth Warner Mount Independence Fife & Drum Corps will present a short concert at 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 8 events will begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 5:30 p.m. Highlights include the Sunday battle, weather permitting, with troops starting formations about 7:30 a.m. The extended tactical demonstration begins at 8 a.m., as muskets sound in the distance before the soldiers emerge over Monument Hill.

Admission is $6 and free for children under 15. Call 802-273-2282 for more details.

Killington

Old-fashioned Fourth of July

The town of Killington will host its annual July 4th celebration and Fireman’s Barbecue, highlighted by a parade, field games and a fireworks display.

The Friends of the Sherburne Library in Killington will hold their annual book sale from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Fourth of July parade steps off at 10 a.m. and will march from Fusion Fitness to River Road to the Johnson Rec Center where activities will take place throughout the rest of the day.

The pool opens at 11 a.m. and the firemen’s barbecue begins at 11:30 a.m. A raffle is open from noon to 3 p.m.

Field games begin at 1 p.m., highlighted by the Belly Flop contest in the pool at 3:30 p.m.

Live music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks will be launched at about 9:30 p.m. Rain date is July 5.

Lake St. Catherine

Boat parade and fireworks

The Lake St. Catherine Association is taking part in the Fourth of July festivities by hosting its sixth annual boat parade. The event is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 1. All boaters should report to Forest House Bay, where the parade will proceed up the west side of the lake and then to the end of Cones Point.

Judges will review passing boats for recognition. Prizes will be awarded to the boats named “Most Original,” “Most Patriotic,” “Funniest” and “Best Overall.” In the case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Monday, July 3. Participants can contact Lila Burgner at 802-884-8173 or email [email protected]

Lake St. Catherine resident Rick Roberts has announced that his annual fireworks display over Lake St. Catherine will take place the evening of Saturday, July 7.

Poultney

Parade, music, marionettes and fireworks

Family fun, multiple shows, and a community parade will highlight the Independence Day celebration in Poultney on Wednesday, July 4.

To start the day, a pancake breakfast will be served at the Methodist Church on Main Street.

At 9:45 a.m. magician Tom Joyce will dazzle the crowd on Main Street at LiHigh/Depot Park.

Shortly after, at 10 a.m., the “Dream Big” Parade kicks off on East Main Street and follows a route that eventually ends at the Poultney Elementary School.

At the school, there will be a variety of field events, music and entertainment from noon until dusk. Elvis Live! will perform at 2 p.m. and Enerjazz will provide music starting at 4:30 p.m. Blaine Goad will hold a magic show at noon and 1:45 p.m., and marionette shows will take place at 1 and 5 p.m. DJ John Saltis will hold a dance party from 7:30 p.m. until dusk when the fireworks begin. Fireworks will light up the sky at dusk to end the day’s festivities.

Rutland

Fireworks Extravaganza and demolition derby

The Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Rutland Fireworks Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 4 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds at 9:45 p.m.

The Rutland County Agricultural Society will also hold its Summer Smash Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m. that day. For more information, call the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce at 802-773-2747.

