June 27, 2018

Librarian behind ‘Word of the Day’ retires

B y Krystle S. Morey

Caustic. Paradigm. Ameliorate. Indomitable.

Mara McCarthy has for the last several years broadened the vocabulary of the Granville community by teaching students, school staff and community members alike a multitude of words, including these.

Her “Word of the Day” column, published each week in the Granville Sentinel for 16 years, presents the pronunciations, spelling, definition and usage of a word for each day during the school year. Each quarter, there would be a test. The best score would earn a gift card to Northshire Bookstore.

“It’s an outreach program,” McCarthy said. “The whole idea was to make it both for community outreach and also to help the kids.”

Now that McCarthy has retired from Granville High School as its librarian, she hopes the “Word of the Day” column will continue and that students, staff and community members alike will continue to challenge themselves with learning a new word each day and putting their literary skills to the test quarterly.

“I would love for it to continue,” she McCarthy said, noting the school’s new librarian and a teacher’s aide have expressed interest in picking up the task.

A former Granville superintendent of schools who had seen a “Word of the Day” piece published in another district suggested McCarthy start a similar column in Granville.

Over the years, McCarthy found words in SAT prep books, vocabulary books and used suggestions from teachers.

 

