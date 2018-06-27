Village adopts Sasquatch as ‘official animal’

By Matthew Saari
Whitehall long has been lauded as the Birthplace of the US Navy.
Forevermore it will be known as the home of Sasquatch.
The Whitehall village board passed a resolution unanimously last Tuesday officially adopting the elusive beast as the village’s official animal.
“This came to us from Dave Molenaar and it’s in the form of a resolution,” said Mayor Phil Smith. “The last Saturday of every September be officially known as Sasquatch Appreciation Day and that Sasquatch shall be the official animal of the village of Whitehall.”
After reading the resolution, Smith opened the floor to the public as well as board members for comment.
“It can’t hurt,” said trustee George Armstrong. “It’s very well written by the way.”
“It is good publicity,” agreed former trustee Mike LaChapelle, who was in the audience.
The village board adopted Sasquatch by a 4-0 vote, with trustee Dave Chaplin absent.
