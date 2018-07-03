Armstrong proposes pay raise for mayor

By Matthew Saari

Village trustee George Armstrong believes Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith deserves a pay raise.

Armstrong floated the idea toward the end of a recent village board meeting.

“You do more work in one month than I did for the town in six months,” Armstrong said. “And I got paid more money.”

The village budget for 2018-2019 set aside $3,953 for the mayor’s “personal service.” The budget also notes this has remained flat dating back to the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Assuming a standard work week, the mayor of Whitehall earns a wage of $1.90 per hour. Even assuming a part-time work schedule, the mayor earns a kingly ransom of $3.80 per hour. By comparison, the mayor of Granville is paid $6,000 per year.

As town supervisor Armstrong said he was paid close to $6,000 for the town of Whitehall and received $18,000 from the county for his services.

“This board needs to address that,” Armstrong said. “This job is huge; it’s extremely complicated.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.