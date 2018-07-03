July 3, 2018

Music, food, fireworks on tap July 5

B y Krystle S. Morey

After having its first summer concert rained out last week, Granville is ready to kick off the season with a concert and Independence Day celebration this evening.

Music, food, fireworks and more are on tap July 5.

Chicken barbecue

The evening will kick off with a chicken barbecue in Veterans Memorial Park, hosted by the Granville Lodge Free and Accepted Masons.

Starting at 4 p.m., the Masons will serve meals consisting of a half-chicken, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and brownie.

Don’t wait until the start of the concert at 7 p.m. to buy a dinner, because only 150 chickens will be cooked and served until they’re sold out, which is usually within an hour.

“It’s more than likely that there won’t be anything left,” said Michael Angiolillo of the Masons.

The cost is $10.

Strawberry social

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the Granville Ecumenical Council will serve strawberry shortcake in Veterans Memorial Park.

Strawberry shortcakes, complete with strawberries, ice cream, biscuits and whipped cream will be “sold” for donations. There will be a tent next to the bandstand, near the Girl Scouts’ hot dog, chips and drinks table.

“We used to charge, but now we just ask for donations,” said Rev. Jerry McKinney.

Proceeds will help provide lunches for students enrolled in the Granville Summer Recreation Program.

“We realized that there are kids who are on the lunch program at school and they don’t have anything in the summer,” said McKinney. “It’s a way for us to help people … especially kids who are food insecure.”

The Ecumenical Council has provided lunches for the Summer Rec program for seven years.

Each serving is “pretty generous,” McKinney said.

“We serve until it’s all gone,” he said.

New York Players

The New York Players will take over the bandstand in the park starting at 7 p.m.

“This is one of our featured concerts,” said village clerk Rick Roberts.

“The concert is usually well-attended on that night,” he said.

The 11-member Capital Region-based band plays a variety of hits from Jazz to Funk and R&B to Motown.

“They can go up and down the decades pretty easily,” said Roberts.

“With an 11-piece band, you’ve got a percussion section, you’ve got horns… It makes you want to tap your toes,” he said.

Fireworks

Following the concert, at about 9:45 p.m., a fireworks display will be ignited from the Granville Little League Complex.

Each year folks from around the region set up at various locations around the village to watch the show. Some people watch from the porches at their homes, while others view the show from the Mettowee River Park, Veterans Memorial Park, the Slate Valley Masonic Lodge and Lions Park.

“You could watch from the park, but I think there is better viewing from the Little League … up North Street, River Valley Drive, Slate Valley Drive,” said Roberts.

This year about 500 fireworks items will be set off. The show will last 20 to 25 minutes.

With the help of local musician Brent Tuttle, the fireworks are choreographed to a series of songs each year.

“We always try and have a little bit of everything … patriotic pieces, 70s music,” Roberts said.

The finale will be set to the 1812 Overture.

Both the town and village of Granville contribute funds for the annual Independence Day fireworks show. Each spends about $2,250, Roberts said.

“It gets you a pretty good show,” he said.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
July 3, 2018

State program to help feed local students

Granville High School

By Krystle S. Morey For the next four years, students of Granville Central School District will eat breakfast and lunch […]

July 3, 2018

Village to spend $64,000 on comprehensive plan

comp plan

By Matthew Saari Since taking office, getting a comprehensive plan for Whitehall has been a primary goal for Mayor Phil […]

July 3, 2018

Armstrong proposes pay raise for mayor

municipal close

By Matthew Saari Village trustee George Armstrong believes Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith deserves a pay raise. Armstrong floated the idea […]

July 3, 2018

Music, food, fireworks on tap July 5

granville fireworks

By Krystle S. Morey After having its first summer concert rained out last week, Granville is ready to kick off […]

June 29, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/29/18

Lakes_6_29_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 29, 2018

North Country Freepress – 06/29/18

FreePress_6_29_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 28, 2018

518 Wheels – 06/28/18

518 Wheels 6_29_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 27, 2018

Village adopts Sasquatch as ‘official animal’

squatch

By Matthew Saari Whitehall long has been lauded as the Birthplace of the US Navy. Forevermore it will be known […]

June 27, 2018

Daigle suspended from practicing law

Daigle

By Krystle S. Morey A Granville lawyer who allegedly took money from a deceased client’s estate has been suspended from […]

June 27, 2018

Former mayor calls out mayor, trustees for illegal meeting

municipal close

By Matthew Saari   During a moment of “happenstance,” a former Whitehall mayor accused the current administration of holding an […]

June 27, 2018

Librarian behind ‘Word of the Day’ retires

mccarthy (2)

By Krystle S. Morey Caustic. Paradigm. Ameliorate. Indomitable. Mara McCarthy has for the last several years broadened the vocabulary of […]

June 27, 2018

Fireworks, parades and more on tap for July 4

july 4

Parades, live music and large firework displays will highlight this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in the region.   NEW […]