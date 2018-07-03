July 3, 2018

State program to help feed local students

B y Krystle S. Morey

For the next four years, students of Granville Central School District will eat breakfast and lunch for free.

The free meals will be provided to all of Granville’s nearly 1,100 students, pre-K through 12, regardless of income, as part of the State Education Department’s Child Nutrition Program’s Community Eligibility Provision.

“Free breakfast and lunch for all students … it’s enormous,” said school superintendent Thomas McGurl of the program.

“No child is going to go hungry in the Granville school district for any reason,” said Cathy Somich, business manager.

The savings per child, just for lunches per year for local families, is $495.

“That will help all of the families,” Somich said. “As of September, you don’t have to send lunch money.”

The school district is reimbursed by the state for the meals served.

The Community Eligibility Provision is part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. It was made available to all schools, nationwide, that year and is currently operating in all 50 states.

Eligibility is based on the number of students enrolled in need-based programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. This is the first year Granville has met the required percentage of students.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
July 3, 2018

State program to help feed local students

Granville High School

By Krystle S. Morey For the next four years, students of Granville Central School District will eat breakfast and lunch […]

July 3, 2018

Village to spend $64,000 on comprehensive plan

comp plan

By Matthew Saari Since taking office, getting a comprehensive plan for Whitehall has been a primary goal for Mayor Phil […]

July 3, 2018

Armstrong proposes pay raise for mayor

municipal close

By Matthew Saari Village trustee George Armstrong believes Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith deserves a pay raise. Armstrong floated the idea […]

July 3, 2018

Music, food, fireworks on tap July 5

granville fireworks

By Krystle S. Morey After having its first summer concert rained out last week, Granville is ready to kick off […]

June 29, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/29/18

Lakes_6_29_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 29, 2018

North Country Freepress – 06/29/18

FreePress_6_29_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 28, 2018

518 Wheels – 06/28/18

518 Wheels 6_29_18.pdf-web.pdf
June 27, 2018

Village adopts Sasquatch as ‘official animal’

squatch

By Matthew Saari Whitehall long has been lauded as the Birthplace of the US Navy. Forevermore it will be known […]

June 27, 2018

Daigle suspended from practicing law

Daigle

By Krystle S. Morey A Granville lawyer who allegedly took money from a deceased client’s estate has been suspended from […]

June 27, 2018

Former mayor calls out mayor, trustees for illegal meeting

municipal close

By Matthew Saari   During a moment of “happenstance,” a former Whitehall mayor accused the current administration of holding an […]

June 27, 2018

Librarian behind ‘Word of the Day’ retires

mccarthy (2)

By Krystle S. Morey Caustic. Paradigm. Ameliorate. Indomitable. Mara McCarthy has for the last several years broadened the vocabulary of […]

June 27, 2018

Fireworks, parades and more on tap for July 4

july 4

Parades, live music and large firework displays will highlight this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in the region.   NEW […]