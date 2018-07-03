Village to spend $64,000 on comprehensive plan

By Matthew Saari

Since taking office, getting a comprehensive plan for Whitehall has been a primary goal for Mayor Phil Smith.

The first steps to a plan were taken Friday afternoon when the village board unanimously accepted a bid from Chazen Companies, a Queensbury-based consultation firm, for $64,000.

After the meeting Smith said five companies had submitted proposals: Chazen; Barton & Loguidice, a consultation firm with numerous locations throughout New York; Saratoga-based LA Group; Schuylerville-based Flatley-Reed LLC; and Albany-based Laberge Group.

Smith said the bids ranged from $63,265 to $70,000. He added that the village was not bidding on best price.

“This was put out there as not to exceed $70,000,” Smith said. “We were looking for qualifications.”

The meeting opened with Smith allowing each of the three trustees in attendance – Dave Chaplin was absent – to state their top pick and explain why.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.