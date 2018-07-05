July 5, 2018

518 Wheels – 07/05/18

State program to help feed local students

By Krystle S. Morey For the next four years, students of Granville Central School District will eat breakfast and lunch […]

Village to spend $64,000 on comprehensive plan

By Matthew Saari Since taking office, getting a comprehensive plan for Whitehall has been a primary goal for Mayor Phil […]

Armstrong proposes pay raise for mayor

By Matthew Saari Village trustee George Armstrong believes Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith deserves a pay raise. Armstrong floated the idea […]

Canal Fest this Friday, Saturday

By Matthew Saari Skenesborough Park will be the place to be next weekend. The annual Whitehall Canal Festival, now in […]

Lakes Region Freepress – 06/29/18

North Country Freepress – 06/29/18

518 Wheels – 06/28/18

Village adopts Sasquatch as ‘official animal’

By Matthew Saari Whitehall long has been lauded as the Birthplace of the US Navy. Forevermore it will be known […]

Daigle suspended from practicing law

By Krystle S. Morey A Granville lawyer who allegedly took money from a deceased client’s estate has been suspended from […]

Former mayor calls out mayor, trustees for illegal meeting

By Matthew Saari   During a moment of “happenstance,” a former Whitehall mayor accused the current administration of holding an […]

Librarian behind ‘Word of the Day’ retires

By Krystle S. Morey Caustic. Paradigm. Ameliorate. Indomitable. Mara McCarthy has for the last several years broadened the vocabulary of […]