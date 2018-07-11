Audit faults village

B y Krystle S. Morey

After thumbing through Granville’s financial records, state officials say the village has some work to do.

An audit released by the New York State Comptroller’s Office examined whether the village board adopted realistic budgets for the sewer fund and whether it took appropriate action to maintain the village’s overall fiscal stability.

The study found that the village board, which has not adopted a fund balance policy, consistently overestimated revenues and underestimated appropriations in the sewer fund budgets for fiscal years 2014-15 through 2016-17.

“The board overestimated revenues by a total of $118,684 (7.8 percent) and underestimated revenues by a total of $52,288 (3 percent) for the three-year period,” the report said.

Auditors said the board’s consistent over-expenditure of budgeted appropriations each year shows “a lack of realistic budgeting.”

